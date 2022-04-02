2022 World Cup:’It Is Time For Revenge Against Suarez, Uruguay’ —Ghana FA President

President of Ghana’s Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku insists the Black Stars will be eyeing revenge against Luis Suarez and his Uruguayan teammates at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

In Friday’s draw the Black Stars were placed in Group H alongside Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea.

The last time the Black Stars clashed with Uruguay was in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

With seconds left to play and the game tied at 1-1 in extra-time, the Black Stars were awarded a penalty after Suarez stopped a goal bound header with his hands and was sent off.

Unfortunately, star striker Asamoah Gyan hit his effort against the cross bar and Uruguay went on to win via penalty shootout.

And after both teams were paired together at Friday’s draw, Okraku told BBC Sport Africa: “We believe that it will be revenge time.

“We thought we had clearly won that particular game but for that save from Suarez. It is very interesting for us to pitch against…