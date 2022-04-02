‘Bassey Is Big, Strong, Athletic

Former Scotland and Rangers defender, Maurice Ross has hailed Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey’s impressive performances for the Gers so far this season as he also admires the youngster’s big stature, strength and athleticism.

Bassey has been a key player for Rangers this season making 39 appearances, making five assists in all competitions as a centre-back and left-back.

The 22 year old has been featured in Rangers games much to the dismay of Croatia international, Borna Barisic, who has seen less game time this season since Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s appointment as the Gers’ Coach.

Also Read: Napoli To Welcome Osimhen’s Late Return After Nigeria’s World Cup Ouster

However Ross identifies Bassey’s advantages over Barisic and even compares the Nigerian to Rangers’ legend, Lorenzo Amoruso.

“I like a full-back to be athletic and hardy as well, Calvin Bassey is both of them Borna Barisic is a bit one-paced,” Glasgowtimes.co.uk quotes Ross.

“But even if you…