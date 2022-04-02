Being Abused By Football Fans Better Than Having Sex

Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique has revealed that being abused by football fans is better than having sex with his partner Shakira.

Pique made the big claim while discussing Barca’s rivalry with Espanyol. The club’s Catalan neighbours were relegated from La Liga in 2020 but returned to the Spanish top-flight this season after winning promotion at the first time of asking.

The former Manchester United man recently revealed his delight at having Espanyol back in La Liga, and said that there is nothing comparable to being whistled by their fans – not even sex with Shakira.

“I’m happy that Espanyol has been promoted to the first division because that’s how we play in their stadium,” Pique told YouTuber J ordi Wild.

“I like to go there, I get whistled at all the time. You laugh and the fans get even madder. There is nothing comparable in the world. I would say it’s better than sex. I enjoy it a lot more than playing against Real Madrid.”

Shakira’s hips…