Chelsea Equal Unwanted EPL Home Record After Humiliating Defeat To Brentford

Brentford came from a goal down to stun Chelsea 4-1 at the Stamford Bridge, in the Premier League on Saturday.

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka was not in Brentford’s match day squad due to injury.

Chelsea have now conceded three plus goals against a newly promoted team in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge for only a second time.

The Blues previously did so against West Brom in April 2021 (2-5), with both instances coming under Thomas Tuchel.

Brentford have now scored four plus goals in a Premier League game for the very first time.

Despite the defeat Chelsea remain third on 59 points but fourth placed Arsenal could go two points behind the Blues if they beat Crystal Palace on Monday night.

After a goalless first half, Chelsea opened scoring on 48 minutes as Antonio Rudiger struck from 35 yards with an outrageous shot, which sneaked between the ‘keeper and post.

But just two minutes after Rudiger’s goal, Brentford equalized thanks to Vitaly Janelt who slammed…