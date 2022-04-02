EPL: Iheanacho Scores, Lookman Benched As Leicester, Man United Share The Spoils

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on the score sheet as Leicester City held Man United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Featuring in his 20th Premier League appearance, the Nigerian international has netted three goals this season.

The former Man City star scored the opening goal in the 63rd minute thanks to a beautiful assist from James Maddison.

However, the Red Devils leveled score in the 66th minute through Fred to immediately unsettled the Foxes.

Iheanacho was later substituted in the 90th minute for Daka after an impressive display.

The visitor thought they had secured the winner after Maddison extended their lead to 2-1 in the 80th minute, however, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) chopped off the goal.

All effort to score the winning goal proved abortive for both team as they had to settle for a point.

On the other hand, Ademola Lookman was missing in action as he was on the bench for the entire 90 minutes.

