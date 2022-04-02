Guardiola: Ten Hag Could Replace Me At Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Ajax boss Erik ten Hag could replace him at the club.

Ten-Hag is rumoured to be in talks with Manchester United over stepping in as the Red Devils manager this summer.

Guardiola said: “We spoke quite regularly and he is just an incredible person and human being. I was surprised at how humble he was.

“For his qualities, just take a look at his Ajax team in the last years. It is a joy to watch.

“In many, many games, not just the year they got to the Champions League semi-final (in 2019).

“In terms of qualities, just look at his teams. To define a manager, watch his team for a long time. This is a team, and this manager makes the players play. There is no doubt about that. If I was 100 per cent sure I would call Manchester United and say ‘guys you have to take him’, but nobody knows.”

The 52-year-old was previously reserve manager at Bayern while Guardiola was in charge of the first team.

