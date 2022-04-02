How Can We Say Goodbye To You, S.O? –Tribute To A Journalism Legend

By Eyobong Ita

You came, you saw, you changed our approach to sports journalism. You came at a time our profession needed a fearless and fascinating leader.

You took up the mantle as sports editor at Sunday Concord and exploded into a national treasure as sports editor at The Guardian, the flagship of Nigerian journalism at the time.

Your column, “S.O. This Morning, the Sports Journalist You Can’t Ignore,” rattled the nerves of Nigeria’s sports administrators, but your coverage endeared you to fans and foes within and beyond Nigeria.

From The Guardian, you took Nigerian sports journalism to the next level, blazing a trail in sports publications. From Sports Souvenir to Complete Football magazine, Complete Football International, International Soccer Review, and then you went daily with Complete Sports.

S.O., you didn’t just impact sports journalism, you impacted lives of sports journalists and thousands of others who knew little or nothing about sports. With your…