I’ve No Regret Rejecting Real Madrid Job –Allegri

Juventus coach Max Allegri says he has no regret rejecting Real Madrid job offer for a second time last summer.

Allegri confirmed an offer from Real Madrid ahead of choosing to return to Juve.

“I had already signed with them (Real Madrid) last summer, but I called the president to tell him that I would not go because I had chosen Juventus,” Allegri told GQ.

“He thanked me. When they called me in May, I had no doubts.”

Despite the season not going to plan so far, Allegri has no regrets, and is proud to be at the helm at a prestigious club like Juventus.

“I have no regrets, it would have been a great professionally: Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid…but you can’t have everything in life.”

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…