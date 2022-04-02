Man United 1-1 Leicester City: ‘He’s My Man Of The Match’ -Taggart Heaps Praises On Iheanacho

Former Leicester City defender, Gerry Taggart has heaped praises on Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho for his brilliant display against Man United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Taggart, who rated the Nigerian international as his Man of the Match in the team’s 1-1 draw against the Red Devils, stated that he’s impressed with the all round performance of the former Man City star.

In a chat with LCFC Radio’s Matchday Live, Taggart praised Iheanacho’s bravery and decision to head the ball from a difficult position.

“I’ve got to mention Wesley Fofana,I thought he was excellent, Johnny Evans as well.

“For Kieran Dewsbury-Hall,it was another great experience for him.

“Harvey Barnes at times showed glimpses, and James Maddison as well at times was sublime,” Taggart said to LCFC Radio’s Matchday Live.

“At the end of the day,if you’re going to get your team on the score sheet, you’ve got to make brave decisions, and that was a brave header at the back…