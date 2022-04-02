NPFL: Rivers United Extend Lead After Draw At Akwa United

Rivers United extended their lead at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against champions Akwa United in Uyo on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead on 17 minutes when Matthew Etim diverted Kazie Eyinnaya’s cross into his own net.

Rivers United maintained the lead until the end of the first half.

Akwa United however equalised two minutes after the restart with Adeyeye Adeyemi slotting home after he was set up by Etiim.

Rivers United are now unbeaten in their last 11 NPFL games.

Stanley Eguma’s side top the standings with 43 points from 20 matches.

