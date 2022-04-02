Oliseh Reveals One African Team That Can Win The World Cup

Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh believes the Terangha Lions of Senegal can make history as the first African country to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

Aliou Cisse’s men won their first continental title in Cameroon earlier this year edging out Egypt on penalties in the final.

The West Africans also the beat the Pharaohs via penalties to secure a place in Qatar.

There is one team that can win it in Africa and that is Senegal,” Oliseh told The COSAFA Show.

“I have been following them for the past few years and watching the players in Europe, and the importance that they bring to their clubs. Senegal currently have the best goalkeeper in the world [Edouard Mendy], he makes saves, he is calm, and has height.

” They also have one of the best central defenders in the world in Kalidou Koulibaly. I am amazed he is still at Napoli! He is solid on the ball, solid on the man, he can even move from the defence to the defensive midfield role.

“And then they have Sadio…