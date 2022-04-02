Osimhen Returns To Napoli Late After Nigeria’s World Cup Ouster

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, hasn’t returned to his club SSC Napoli following the Super Eagles’ disappointing 1-1 draw with Ghana that ended Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles were eliminated through away goal rule after playing a 1-1 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana in Abuja in the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers playoffs following a goalless first leg result in Kumasi.

La Gazetta dello Sport reports that Napoli are however not worried about Osimhen’s imminent late return from Nigeria, and he is expected to miss Gli Azzurri’s [The Blues] Serie A away game against Atalanta on Sunday, April 3, 2022..

Napoli have made adequate arrangements for his travelling back to Italy, permitting the delay.

Also Read – Premier League: Dennis In Action; Troost-Ekong, Etebo, Kalu Missing As Watford Fall To Liverpool

Osimhen has had such issues in the past after going on International duty for the Super…