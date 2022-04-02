‘Taking The Mikel’ Banner Unveiled At Stamford Bridge

A ‘Taking The Mikel’ banner has been unveiled at Stamford Bridge Stadium as a tribute to former Super Eagles and Chelsea midfielder, John Mikel Obi, Completesports.com reports.

Mikel Obi made 374 appearances for Chelsea scoring six goals.

He won a Champions League title, one Europa League, two Premier League titles, three FA Cup titles and one Football League Cup (Carabao Cup) title with Chelsea.

The banner was unveiled at the Matthew Harding stand of the 40,834 capacity Stamford Bridge Stadium.

The phrase ‘Taking the Mikel’ was first used last year as Chelsea fans protested the European Super League with a banner displaying the aforementioned words.

Taking The Mickey (Michael) in Britain means having a laugh at somebody else’s expense. Chelsea have won the Champions League twice amongst other…