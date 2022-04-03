Aston Villa Must Do Everything To Retain Coutinho –Gerrard

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has called on the Villa board to do everything in order to retain Philippe Coutinho permanently.

The midfielder’s loan from Barcelona carries a €40m option.

Gerrard said, “Phil would not have come here if he did not believe in the club. He is an experienced player with many years in Liverpool.

“I think the club should be praised. First and foremost for the ambition to make it happen, to bring in a player like Phil.

“My part was the simple one. We had a fantastic relationship as a player.

“Then of course there is a difference when he goes to Barcelona and I do my thing. But it was an easy thing for me to get Coutinho in an Aston Villa shirt and make him play well because he is an incredible talent.”

