Bundesliga: Akpoguma Subbed Off In Hoffenheim Loss To Bochum

Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma was in the starting line up as Hoffenheim were edged 2-1 by Bochum in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

The Nigerian international, who was left out of the Super Eagles squad that missed out of the 2022 World Cup after failing to beat Ghana in the qualifying playoffs, made his 22 Bundesliga appearance this season for Hoffenheim.

However, he could not save his club from losing as Takuma Asano gave the visitor a shock lead in the 28 minute before David Raum level parity in the 54th minute.

Asano grabbed his brace in the 59th minute to secure a precious three points for Bochum.

Akpoguma got himself into the referee’s book when he received a yellow card in the 46th minute and was substituted for Richards.

The loss means Hoffenheim remain 6th on 44th points while Bochum move to 11th on the league table on 35 points.

