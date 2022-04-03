Dennis In Action; Troost-Ekong, Etebo, Kalu Missing As Watford Fall To Liverpool

Emmanuel Dennis was in action as Watford fell to a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Dennis the started the game on the bench and replaced Juan Hernandez 12 minutes from time.

The 24-year-old has scored nine goals in 27 league appearances for the Hornets this season.

His compatriots William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo and Samuel Kalu were not included in the matchday squad.

Troost-Ekong, who is yet to make an appearance for the London club since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations has make 16 league appearances for Roy Hodgson’s side this season.

Etebo, who recently returned from a long-term injury has featured seven times, while Kalu, a January signing from Ligue 1 club Girondis Bordeaux has made two appearances.

Diogo Jota and Fabinbo scored both goals for Liverpool.

