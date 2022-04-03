NPFL: Sunshine Stars Halt Plateau United 11-Game Unbeaten Run, Enyimba Down Wikki

Sunshine Stars ended Plateau United’s 11- game winning streak edging out the Jos club 1-0 in their Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 20 in Ijebu Ode.

Kolade Adeniji scored the decisive goal 12 minutes from time.

Plateau United remain in second position, two points adrift of leaders Rivers United.

At the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, Lobi Stars ended their five-game winless steak following a 2-0 home win against Enugu Rangers.

It was also their first win in the NPFL since February 2022.

Raphael Ayagwa and Godfrey Utim got the goals for the hosts.

In Aba, Enyimba also recorded a 2-0 win against Wikki Tourists.

The Peoples Elephant have now won a league game by two plus goals margin for the first time under head coach Finidi George.

Abel James and Victor Mbaoma netted the goals for Enyimba in the game.

MFM defeated Heartland 1-0 in Lagos with Micah Ojodomo firing the winning goal in the 33rd minute.

FULL RESULTS

MFM 1-0 Heartland

Kwara Utd 2-1 Remo Stars

Tornadoes 1-0…