Okoye In Goal As Sparta Rotterdam Draw With Heerenveen At Home

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, couldn’t keep a clean sheet as he conceded in Sparta Rotterdam’s 1-1 home draw with Heerenveen in a Dutch Eredivisie game on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

The shot-stopper was unable to add to his five clean sheets so far in the ongoing 2021/22 Eredivisie season as his net was breached in the encounter.

The first half ended goalless with no goals scored from either side after Lennart Thy failed to shoot Sparta Rotterdam into the lead in the 37th minute when Heerenveen goalkeeper, Erwin Mulder, saved his spot-kick.

Dutch winger, Vito Van Crooij scored the first goal of the game for Sparta from a loop penalty kick in the 52nd minute after Ibrahim Dresevic fouled Lennart Thy in the box.

Amin Sarr equalised for Heerenveen in the 67th minute with a right-footed shot sent past Okoye into the left corner.

Sparta frantically hunted for a late winner in…