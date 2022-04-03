Real Madrid Will Avenge Last Season’s Defeat To Chelsea –Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has expressed delight facing Chelsea in Wednesday’s quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Thibaut Talks, Courtois said that he hoped Real Madrid could avenge last season’s semi-final defeat.

He said: “It’s very special. Last year we already played in the semi-finals and lost, so hopefully, this time, there will be a victory.”

Speaking further about the game on Wednesday, he said that it would be different this year owing to a crowd being in.

“It will be different because there will be a crowd, and there may be some whistles in protest at my departure, but I hope people remember the beautiful moments of winning two leagues [and] the FA Cup,” he said.

He went on to add: “Chelsea will always be one of my teams because they helped me to become the goalkeeper I am now; they signed me when I was 18 and gave me the opportunity to play for Atletico and then play in the…