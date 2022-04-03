Rodgers Pleased With Leicester City’s Draw Against Manchester United

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was delighted after the Foxes were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Saturday.
Kelechi Iheanacho’s header was nullified by Fred shortly after the hour mark in Manchester, while James Maddison also had a winning strike disallowed via VAR later on for the Foxes.
A 1-1 draw remains an admirable result, however, and makes it five games unbeaten against the Red Devils.
“The performance, I was really pleased with,” the Northern Irishman told LCFC TV.
“I thought, for large spells, we dominated the game. We deserved to go in front.
“The ball comes in and they clear it and break away. Ki (Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s) determination to get back, make the challenge and make the pass to Madders (James Maddison). His cross is unbelievable, off his left side Kels gets across and made a good finish.
“We didn’t have too many scares. I’m just…
Source: Complete Sports