Serie A: Okereke, Ebuehi In Action As Spezia Edge Venezia

Super Eagles duo of David Okereke and Tyronne Ebuehi were in action as Venezia lost 1-0 to Spezia in Saturday’s Serie A game.

Okereke who was making his 25th appearance in the colours of Venezia, has netted six goals and made one assist this season.

The Nigerian international had the opportunity of putting the visitor ahead in the 68th minute but his low drive effort went wide.

However, his compatriot, Ebuehi had a decent performance as he overlapped freely from the right flank.

It was his 17th appearance for Venezia and still searching for his first goal this season.

With both team set to settle for a draw, Emmanuel Quartsin Gyasi came from nowhere to score the much needed goal in the 94th minute that seal maximum points for the home team.

The defeat means Venezia sit 18th on the league on 23 points while Spezia sit 15 on 30 points.

