Success Bags Double Assists In Udinese’s Big Home Win Vs Cagliari

Isaac Success provided two assists as Udinese thrashed visiting Cagliari 5-1 in the Serie A on Sunday.

Success has now taken his assist in the Italian topflight to five scoring one goal after 16 games.

Success set up Beto in the 49th minute to put Udinese 3-1 ahead and just 10 minutes later he provided the assist for the home team’s fourth.

The former junior international was then withdrawn in the 63rd minute.

The win took Udinese up to 13th position on 33 points and they are now 10 points away from the relegation spot.

Also on Sunday, Victor Osimhen’s Napoli gave their title hopes a big boost following their 3-1 win at Atalanta.

Osimhen did not make Napoli’s matchday squad after featuring in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

By James Agberebi

