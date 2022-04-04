‘A Good Performance From Us’- Iheanacho Thumbs Up Leicester’s Display In Draw Against Man United

Kelechi Iheanacho has hailed Leicester City’s second half display in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United at the Old Trafford.

An even opening 45 minutes, which included moments of encouragement for the Foxes, ended goalless at Old Trafford, before Iheanacho headed the visitors in front on 63 minutes.

Fred swiftly equalised for the Red Devils, but it was City who carved out the best opportunities in the latter moments.

Following his eighth goal in all competitions during 2021/22, Iheanacho credited his team-mates for the improvements made in the second period. Although disappointed not to secure a first league double over Man Utd since the 1973/74 campaign, the Nigerian still believes a draw in an admirable result.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are unbeaten in their last five games against the 20-time English champions.

“It was a good performance from us,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

“It wasn’t that good in the first half, but we were okay building up from the back. In the…