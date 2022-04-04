Ancelotti Doubtful For Chelsea Vs Madrid Champions League Q/Final Clash

Carlo Ancelotti is a doubt for Wednesday’s Champions League first leg quarter-final tie between Real Madrid and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ancelotti missed out on Madrid’s 2-1 victory against Celta Vigo at the weekend having tested positive for Covid-19.

And according to Spanish outlet AS, Ancelotti is fine but is still returning positive tests for the virus so could potentially be forced to sit-out of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

His son Davide was in charge for the league clash with Celta Vigo and could well be at the reins yet again should his father not be able to travel.

Ancelotti won the Champions League on three occasions in the past – those wins coming during his time at AC Milan and Real Madrid.

The Italian has only ever taken on his former side on three occasions – all three clashes coming during his stint back in the Premier League with Everton.

He lost the first game 4-0 at Stamford Bridge before securing a memorable 1-0 victory at Goodison Park. The last…