Azpilicueta Urges Chelsea To Move On From Brentford Loss

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has told his teammates to move on quickly from Saturday’s disappointing Premier League home defeat to Brentford.

The Blues fell to an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Brentford at the Stamford Bridge.

The West London club will now turn their attention to Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg tie against Real Madrid.

“Now it’s up to us to restart again, to start from Wednesday against Real Madrid and then move forward,” Azpilicueta said.

“We are one of the few teams that are still in three competitions. We know that we have to compete in every single one. Of course this is a disappointing result, everybody feels frustrated, but we have a day off and then from Monday we have to restart again.

“The Champions League is here, Real Madrid. We know that it is a big game and we have to be all together in this difficult moment and move forward because we still have a lot of things ahead. This group has always shown a great…