CAF President Motsepe To Visit AFCON 2023 Hosts Cote d’Ivoire

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe will visit the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023 hosts, Cote d’Ivoire on Monday (today).

He will meet Cote d’Ivoire President, His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, Prime Minister, His Excellency Patrick Achi and Ivorian football leadership.

Dr Motsepe will also visit some of the infrastructure that will be used for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

At noon on Monday, he will officially inaugurate the CAF AFCON satellite office in Abidjan.

The CAF President is currently in Cairo at the CAF headquarters.

