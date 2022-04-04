Hazard Out Of Real Madrid Squad To Face Chelsea

Eden Hazard is one of three players that did not make the Real Madrid 23-man traveling squad for the Champions League quarter-final first-leg match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Luka Jovic and Isco are the two other players alongside Hazard who did not make the squad to face Chelsea, the club’s official website confirmed.

It is believed the trio are still struggling with injuries.

Jovic and Hazard did not even take part in the group training, while according to Marca, Isco is still nursing a back injury despite having trained on Sunday.

This would have been Hazard’s first return to a fully packed Stamford Bridge since his departure in 2019.

Last season’s semi-final tie between the two sides was played behind closed doors due to the pandemic situation.

While the rest of the Real Madrid squad is available, it remains unclear whether Carlo Ancelotti, who has been absent due to Covid-19 in the past week, will…