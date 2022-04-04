Heineken Clarence Seedorf And UEFA Champions League Trophy Nigeria

The UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken® is bringing a legend of the game, Clarence Seedorf, who played for Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan, to Nigeria.

The tour provides football fans around the world with a chance to be in close proximity of the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy and the heroes of the game. In its fifteen-year history, the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour presented by Heineken® has reached 31 countries across Africa, Asia, North and South America.

This year, the tour will visit Lagos and Abuja, both in Nigeria where Seedorf will commence on a trophy tour and play live in the Heineken Football Face-Off.

Heineken®’s 2021/22 UEFA Champions League campaign entitled, “Cheers to All Fans”, highlights the inclusive nature of the game of football, communicating that football belongs to all passionate fans; regardless of gender, age, or tribe. Heineken® is bringing this to life for football fans across the globe with an…