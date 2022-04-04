Iheanacho Named Leicester’s MOTM In Away Draw Against Man United

Kelechi Iheanacho has been named Leicester City’s Man of the Match in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Iheanacho was announced as the the Foxes’ best player on their Twitter handle.

The Super Eagles striker opened the scoring for Leicester after nodding in a cross before Fred equalized for United.

He had another opportunity to put Leicester ahead but saw his attempted chip go over the bar with David De Gea to beat.

Also, he set up James Maddison for Leicester’s second goal which was eventually disallowed for a foul in the build up.

And following his impressive performance Iheanacho was voted the best player after polling 45 per cent of the votes.

In second place was Wesley Fofana who had 25 per cent while James Justin got 15 per cent.

