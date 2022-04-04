Iheanacho Reacts To Leicester’s Draw At Man United

Kelechi Iheanacho has described Leicester’s 1-1 draw away to Manchester United on Saturday as a great performance.

Iheanacho opened scoring for Leicester on 63 minutes with a header from a cross before Fred equalized for United three minutes later.

The Foxes thought they had won it after James Maddison slotted past David De Gea. But the goal was disallowed by VAR after Iheanacho was adjudged to have fouled Raphael Varane in the build up to the goal.

And reacting to the outcome of the game, Iheanacho urged his teammates not to relent and also thanked Leicester’s fans for their support.

He wrote on his personal Twitter handle: “Great performance from the team, nearly won it. Let’s go for more. Thanks to our fans for there support.”

The draw means Leicester in ninth place on 37 points are 14 points from a European qualification spot.

By James Agberebi

Complete Sports