Lampard Defends Iwobi After Error In Everton’s Defeat To West Ham

Everton manager, Frank Lampard, has defended Alex Iwobi following the Nigerian’s error that led to Everton’s loss to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

The Toffees lost 2-1 to West Ham and they languish in 17th place in the Premiership.

Aaron Cresswell opened scoring for the Hammers in the 32nd minute before Mason Holgate equalised for Everton in the 53rd minute.

However, Iwobi was at fault for West Ham’s winner as he was unable to control a pass from Michael Keane, gifting Michael Antonio a chance for a shot which rebounded to Jarrod Bowen who scored the goal.

Also Read: Onuachu Targets More Goals For Genk After Superb Display Vs Eupen

Despite being at fault for West Ham’s winner, Lampard refused to blame Iwobi for the error.

“Iwobi played really well and I hope people don’t focus on the negative and the mistake because if you focus on that you have to remind yourself that he scored the winning goal against Newcastle in our last…