Onuachu Targets More Goals For Genk After Superb Display Vs Eupen

Paul Onuachu hopes to increase his goal haul for the campaign when Genk face Seraing in the final game of the Belgian Pro League regular season, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international bagged a brace in the Smurfs 5-0 win against Eupen on Sunday night.

The win boosted Genk’s chances securing a place in the Europa League playoffs.

Read Also: Onuachu Bags Hat-trick In Genk’s 5-0 Home Win

Ahead of his side’s crucial clash against Seraing, Onuachu is looking forward to adding to his goal tally.

“I think it is especially important that we do an excellent job for the Europe Play-offs,”he told Het Belang Van Limburg.

“It would be a blow to our supporters if we were to miss them. This victory should give us a big boost. And next week in Seraing I hope my twentieth. That looks much better than nineteen goals.”

The 27-year-old has scored 19 goals in 28 league appearances for his club this season.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

…