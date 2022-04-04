Ozornwafor Makes Belgian League Team Of The Month For March

Sporting Charleroi Nigerian defender, Valentine Ozornwafor,has been named in the Belgian League Team of the Month for March.

The Team of the Month was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Ozornwafor featured in Charleroi’s three games last month, helping them to one win and two draws.

In the three games, Ozornwafor and his defensive partners conceded just two goals.

He is one of three Charleroi players who made the list that is in a 4-4-2 formation.

The 22-year-old is on loan to Charleroi from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

He represented Nigeria at the U-20 AFCON and FIFA U-20 World Cup both in 2019.

And on 4th of June 2021, he made his Super Eagles debut in a 1-0 friendly loss to Cameroon.

