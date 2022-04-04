Palace Inflict Heavy Defeat On Top Four Hopefuls Arsenal

Crystal Palace dealt Arsenal’s top four hopes a blow after a convincing 3-0 win at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

The result means former Arsenal skipper Patrick Vieira took four points off Mikel Arteta’s side this season.

Goals from Jean-Phillippe, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha, saw Palace continue their fine form.

Arsenal are now in fifth place on 54 points, same points as North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur who occupy fourth spot.

The Gunners lost left-back Kieran Tierney to injury while Thomas Partey also went off with a knock.

Palace made their positive start count as they took the lead on 16 minutes as Mateta nodded the ball in past Aaron Ramsdale following Joachim Andersen’s header back across goal.

In the 24 minute Ayew doubled the lead, cutting inside and guiding Andersen’s excellent pass into the far corner.

And on 74 minutes Zaha put the game…