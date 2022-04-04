Union Berlin Prepared To Sell Awoniyi This Summer

Bundesliga club Union Berlin are willing to sell Taiwo Awoniyi this summer with a number of Premier League clubs rumoured to be interested in the Nigerian.

Awoniyi joined Union Berlin on a permanent contract last summer after impressing on loan during the previous campaign.

The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals in 25 league appearances for Urs Fischer’s side this season.

According to German news outlet BILD, Union Berlin are ‘very likely’ to cash in on the striker’s profile at the end of the season.

Newcastle United, West Ham United and Southampton are all keen on securing his services.

Union Berlin hope to raise around €30m from his sale.

