Uzoho:’I Can’t Promise Not To Make Mistakes Again’

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho says he will take responsibility of the team’s inability not to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that it was Uzoho’s error that gave the Black Stars of Ghana their only goal at the Moshood Abiola Stadium last week which denied Nigeria a place in Qatar in November.

In his official Instagram handle, Uzoho blamed himself for the Super Eagles not qualifying for the mundial and has vowed to atone for his error in subsequent matches.

The goalkeeper promised to make sure he returns the smiles on the faces of Nigerian supporters.

“This past couple of days has been the worst in my lifetime.

“I wanted to take my nation to Qatar but rather did the opposite. I know what football means to you all and to myself, I can’t promise not to make mistakes again but I can promise not to give up until I bring back that smile on your faces.

“Thank you for the support and God bless.”

