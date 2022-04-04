Why I Wanted To Sign Mane At Man United At All Cost

Holland coach Louis van Gaal has again stated he wanted to sign Sadio Mane for Manchester United.

Van Gaal was sacked by United before Mane eventually signed for Liverpool from Southampton.

Holland have drawn African champions Senegal in their World Cup group and LVG admits he’ll be wary of Mane.

He said, “When I was the manager of Manchester United, I wanted him at all costs.

“Unfortunately I didn’t get him and he signed with our rival.”

Recall the Senegalese international helped his team qualified for the 2022 World Cup slated for Qatar after beating Egypt via penalties in the qualifying playoffs.

