Arteta Apologises For ‘Poor’ Arsenal Display In Defeat To Crystal Palace

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has apologised to the club’s fans for his team’s poor performance in the 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at the Selhursr Park on Monday night.

The Gunners were second best in the game with Palace getting their goals through Jean-Philippe Mateta , Jordan Ayew and Wilfred Zaha.

“You have to be physical and run and then you earn the right to play. We were really inconsistent on the ball and that is unacceptable.

“We were poor, especially in the first half. I apologise to our supporters. We didn’t have the presence today or the composure to dominate the situation so that is what I’m most annoyed with. Some days you are not there and you are late all the time. They got on top of it and had a good atmosphere and we could not get out.

“When we had the big chances we didn’t score to give ourselves the best chance to get back in the game. First of all we need to put our hands up and get the criticism we deserve. Then we accept it, look ourselves…