Benfica Can Overcome Liverpool –Taarabt

Benfica midfielder Adel Taarabt believes they have what it takes to overcome Liverpool in today’s Champions League clash.

The former Tottenham and QPR midfielder Taarabt in a chat with TribalFootball said that the team are prepared to face the Reds.

He also pointed out that he has plenty to prove coming back to play in England.

“I believe we can match Liverpool’s offensive dynamics. We respect them, but we are not afraid of them and tomorrow [Tuesday] we want to be at our best and play a game of excellence.

“We will be in front of our fans and we have to believe that we are going to play a great game and win. We also have great quality players, individual values that can make a difference, we have our strengths and we will do everything to win in front of our fans.

“It will be a special game, because I played seven years in England, but I have nothing to prove except to myself and my team.”

