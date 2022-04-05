Benfica Look To Maintain Unbeaten Home Record Against Liverpool

Liverpool travel to the Estadio da Luz for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final with Portuguese giants Benfica on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side eliminated Serie A champions Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate to get to the last eight of this season’s competition.

After claiming a 2-0 win at the San Siro, Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat at Anfield to 10-man Inter thanks to Lautaro Martinez’s strike.

While two-time European champions, Benfica, claimed a 3-2 win over Ajax over two legs.

Liverpool are on the hunt for the quadruple and already have one trophy in the bag, which is the League Cup after overcoming Chelsea on penalties in the final.

And to realize the quadruple dream which has never been achieved by any English club, the Reds must do what they have never done before, that is beat Benfica away.

Prior to today’s game, both teams have clashed four times with…