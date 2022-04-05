Big Lie, Nobody Forced Any Player On Me –Eguavoen

Former Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen has debunked claims that certain players were forced on him by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) against the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Recall that Eguavoen failed to qualify Nigeria for the world football showpiece in Qatar due to the team’s inability to beat Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

However, it was suggested that some top officials at the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and the sports ministry mandated the former coach to make as many as five changes for the second leg of the World Cup qualifying playoff between Nigeria and Ghana in Abuja.

But then, Eguavoen in a chat with SuperSport Monday Night Football has debunked such claims.

That’s not true, nobody can force any player on me.

“We’ve all been watching Lookman week in, week out and he has been doing tremendously well in his club not just in Leicester City, Fulham, even when he went…