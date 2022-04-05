Carragher Raises Doubts Over Liverpool’s Title Bid Ahead Man City Clash

Legendary Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has raised doubts over his former side with their crucial clash with Premier League champions Manchester City few days away.

Both teams are separated by a point with City holding the advantage at the moment. But that could all change come Sunday afternoon when the two sides meet.

A victory for either team would make them firm favourites to lift the trophy at the end of the season. But despite the Reds winning their last 10 league games, Carragher has concerns over whether they are capable of matching City.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “I think both Alisson and Virgil Van Dijk have been fantastic for the last couple of games because during that time Liverpool have just been getting the job done. I go back to the 6-0 win over Leeds, and that was a vintage Liverpool display, but it hasn’t been happening for the past couple of games.

City…