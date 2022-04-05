Chelsea Warms Up For Madrid Heineken Welcomes UEFA Legend Nigeria

Titleholders Chelsea are up against 13-time winners of the UEFA Champions League Real Madrid as Europe’s elite football competition makes a return this week for the quarter-final stage.

Both teams will be meeting for the second time in consecutive seasons with the reigning champions knocking out the Los Blancos their last time out. Thomas Tuchel’s side brushed past Real Madrid in last season’s semi-finals matches; putting two past their opponents at home and edging out a one-all draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. The champions of Europe will be hoping lightning strikes twice as they welcome Carlo Ancelotti’s side to the Bridge on Wednesday 6th, April 2022 by 9pm.

Related: Fans To Watch Liverpool Vs Inter Milan Live In Port Harcourt With Heineken

In the first quarter-finals games this week, Manchester City would test the mettle of Athletico Madrid when they meet at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Pep Guardiola will be hoping his English side can get the better of their…