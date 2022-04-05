City, Liverpool Secure First Leg Wins Over Atletico, Benfica

Manchester City and Liverpool secured first leg victories against Atletico Madrid and Benfica in Tuesday’s Champions League fixtures.

City earned a hardfought 1-0 win at the Etihad against a resolute Atletico, while Liverpool claimed a first-ever win at Benfica triumphing 3-1.

After being frustrated for most part of the game, City found the breakthrough on 70 minutes thanks to Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgian fired past Jan Oblak after he was picked out by substitute Phil Foden.

And at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa, Goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz, gave the Reds the big advantage heading into the second leg next week.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were in full control of the encounter in the first half and entered the half-time break with a deserved two-goal advantage.

Konate – restored to the starting line-up – headed in from an Andy Robertson corner in the 17th minute.

And in the 34th minute a counter-attack by Liverpool was finished off Mane to make it…