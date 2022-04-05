Eguavoen: I’m Not A Failure

Former Super Eagles interim technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen says he does not see himself as a failure despite the team’s unimpressive showing under his tutelage, reports Completesports.com.

Eguavoen took charge of the Super Eagles on interim basis following the sacking of German Gernot Rohr on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles exited the competition in the second round despite a promising start, which saw win all their group stage matches in convincing fashion.

The former defender was retained for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The team failed to secure a place at the mundial losing on away goal rule to their eternal rivals.

“I don’t see myself as a failure, I don’t have regret taking the Super Eagles job. I can’t reject the call to serve,”Eguavoen said while appearing as a guest on Monday Night Football on Supersport.

“Maybe the Super Eagles players don’t have the character, I used…