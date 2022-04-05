‘Eguavoen Never Supported NFF’s Decision To Sack Rohr’ -Ikpeba

Former Nigerian forward, Victor Ikpeba has blamed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the Super Eagles failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup slated for Qatar.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the former international revealed that Eguavoen did not support NFF’s decision to terminate Gernot Rohr’s contract just few weeks to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that Rohr qualified the senior national team to the biennual tournament and also the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

However, the team crashed out of AFCON in the Round of 16 after losing 1-0 to Tunisia before failing to qualify for the World Cup after been eliminated by the Black Stars of Ghana on the away goal rule.

Reacting to this, the former Monaco star said that the NFF and not Eguavoen should bear the responsibility for the Eagles’ absence in Qatar.

“Eguavoen was not in support of the decision to sack…