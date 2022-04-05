Enyeama Offers Words Of Encouragement To Uzoho

Former Nigeria international Vincent Enyeama has offered words of encouragement to Francis Uzoho, following the Super Eagles’ ouster from this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Uzoho was in goal for the Eagles over two legs in the playoffs with Ghana who qualified on the away goals rule.

After a goalless first leg in Kumasi, the Black Stars held the Eagles to a 1-1 draw to clinch a fourth World Cup appearance.

Uzoho had a game to forget after allowing a tame shot from Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey slipper through his hands.

William Troost-Ekong equalized for the Eagles from the penalty spot but the Black Stars held on to seal qualification.

Following the disappointment of not qualifying for the World Cup, Uzoho took to his Instagram handle to express his regrets.

“The past couple of days have been the worst in my lifetime. I wanted to take my nation to Qatar but rather did the opposite.”

And replying to Uzoho’s post, Enyeama encouraged the 2013 U-17 World Cup winner not…