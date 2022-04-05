Huesca Terminate Nwakali’s Contract

Spanish second division club Huesca have terminated the contract of Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali, Completesports.com reports.

Huesca confirmed Nwakali’s contract termination in a statement released on their official website on Tuesday.

“The Huesca Sports Society has terminated the contractual relationship that the first-team footballer Kelechi Nwakali maintained with the Barça entity until now,” the club wrote.

Also Read: ‘Eguavoen Never Supported NFF’s Decision To Sack Rohr’ –Ikpeba

“The club has communicated to the player the decision to terminate the contract that he joined both in this campaign and expired in June 2022.

“SD Huesca wishes Nwakali the best in his professional future.”

It would be recalled that Huesca and Nwakali were at logger heads, after the player reported late to the club from this year’s AFCON in Cameroon.

Following his late arrival Huesca opened up disciplinary proceedings against the 23-year-old, which saw…