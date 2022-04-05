Man City vs Atletico Madrid: Will Guardiola’s Tactical Overthinking

Manchester City will lock horns with Atletico Madrid at the Etihad on Tuesday night in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie.

City are looking to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the second successive season, with Real Madrid or Chelsea awaiting the winners of the clash between the reigning Premier League and Spanish champions.

Atletico travel to the Etihad Stadium on a six-match winning streak – their best run in four years – while the Sky Blues are preparing to enter a season-defining period – with matches against Atletico and Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s men made quick work of Sporting Lisbon, thrashing them 5-0 on aggregate to set up this quarter-final tie against the Los Colchoneros, while the La Liga club narrowly overcame Manchester United with a 2-1 aggregate win last month.

GUARDIOLA’S TACTICAL CURSE

Tuesday’s first-leg is set to be incredibly tactical, with both Guardiola and Diego Simeone lauded for their…