NNL One: Egbeolowo Shines In Elephant Boys Loss To Collins Edwin FC

Saheed Egbeolowo, FirstBank FC striker has continued to impress since the beginning of 2021/2022 season of the ongoing Nigeria Nationwide League One (Division One) BI scoring his third goal in three matches he has played so far for the Elephant Boys.

Egbeolowo who has bruises all his body sustained from the hard tackling defenders, scored his side only goal in the 70th minutes in the match against Collins Edwin FC on Monday morning while Collins Edwin two goals came through Abraham Ndubuisi and Aminu Inusa in the hotly contested 90-minutes game.

Though the home team dominated the match but momentary loss of concentration cost the Bankers loss.

Speaking shortly after the match, the Coach Samuel Kehinde said the lapses noticed in his team’s loss would be addressed in their next match against Real Sapphire Fc. The match is billed to hold at Nitel Football Pitch at Oshodi.

The Bankers had won their season’s opener by a lone goal against Yobo Fc and defeated Ojodu Champions in…